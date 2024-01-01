Sign Up
UC Berkeley Dining & Food

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:53
Megan takes us on a walk around berkeley
Food
Berkeley is not just a school, it’s a city! Take a walk around the area surrounding the dorms and get a taste for your possible restaurant options in Berkeley!
04:30
Meal plan explanation
Food
In this sit down, explore the nuances of the room and board plan Berkeley has to offer. The long video explores all the common questions many freshman have when thinking about food. This video serves a huge relief to those who are seriously thinking about dorming at Cal. Have fun, do not stress!
00:33
A look from the outside of crossroads dining hall
Food
A walk back to the dorms and past crossroads, one of the main dining halls. Learn a little bit about meal points and what they can be used for.
00:18
A look inside crossroads
Food
A college dining hall looks similar to a cafeteria. Crossroads has many different options and stations to choose from. Ask any Berkeley student, the best part of crossroads is the great music they’re always playing.
00:51
Tour of the berkeley cafe (cafe 3)
Food
Tour of Unit 3's common cafe. This video shows a bit of footage of how the dining looks, even though there is not much permission to film within the cafe. Reference the other video to see how points work. *not mentioned in the video, but CAFE 3 is a fully vegan cafe that always has vegan options for those that partake in a vegan practice* Enjoy!
00:20
Megan shows you what shes dining on today
Food
I promise I ate vegetables after this. Berkeley dining halls have various stations to choose from and allows students to find something they like every day! As i have said before, if all else fails make yourself a grilled cheese.
01:55
Crossroads dining hall!
Karen Tan Food
Here is one of the four main dining halls at UC Berkeley. The dining halls are managed by Cal Dining. They honestly do pretty well, and the food isn't terrible! The food menu changes daily, and there are many options to choose from at the dining halls! Enjoy the video!
01:59
Exploring downtown berkeley!
Karen Tan Food
It was Friday night, so I headed out with my roommates to Downtown Berkeley. We got some gelato, and we also enjoyed some live music while we were there. Berkeley has some incredible nightlife, and there is always something to do in this city. The campus is completely surrounded by diverse restaurants, museums, and more!
02:47
Megan takes you on an extended tour through town!
Food
There are so many great restaurants surrounding campus. Pick a type of food, we have it. The accessibility makes being a Berkeley student so convenient. No more needing to drive 10 minutes and find a parking spot to get a burrito bowl.
00:33
Ragini talks about the food options at berkeley
Food
Berkeley has such a diverse food culture around campus, so you have options no matter what you want!
UC Berkeley 2315 Telegraph Ave

02:47
Megan takes you on an extended tour through town!
Food
There are so many great restaurants surrounding campus. Pick a type of food, we have it. The accessibility makes being a Berkeley student so convenient. No more needing to drive 10 minutes and find a parking spot to get a burrito bowl.

UC Berkeley Almare Gelato Italiano

01:59
Exploring downtown berkeley!
Karen Tan Food
It was Friday night, so I headed out with my roommates to Downtown Berkeley. We got some gelato, and we also enjoyed some live music while we were there. Berkeley has some incredible nightlife, and there is always something to do in this city. The campus is completely surrounded by diverse restaurants, museums, and more!

UC Berkeley Café 3

04:30
Meal plan explanation
Food
In this sit down, explore the nuances of the room and board plan Berkeley has to offer. The long video explores all the common questions many freshman have when thinking about food. This video serves a huge relief to those who are seriously thinking about dorming at Cal. Have fun, do not stress!
00:51
Tour of the berkeley cafe (cafe 3)
Food
Tour of Unit 3's common cafe. This video shows a bit of footage of how the dining looks, even though there is not much permission to film within the cafe. Reference the other video to see how points work. *not mentioned in the video, but CAFE 3 is a fully vegan cafe that always has vegan options for those that partake in a vegan practice* Enjoy!

UC Berkeley Crossroads

00:33
A look from the outside of crossroads dining hall
Food
A walk back to the dorms and past crossroads, one of the main dining halls. Learn a little bit about meal points and what they can be used for.
00:18
A look inside crossroads
Food
A college dining hall looks similar to a cafeteria. Crossroads has many different options and stations to choose from. Ask any Berkeley student, the best part of crossroads is the great music they’re always playing.
00:20
Megan shows you what shes dining on today
Food
I promise I ate vegetables after this. Berkeley dining halls have various stations to choose from and allows students to find something they like every day! As i have said before, if all else fails make yourself a grilled cheese.
01:55
Crossroads dining hall!
Karen Tan Food
Here is one of the four main dining halls at UC Berkeley. The dining halls are managed by Cal Dining. They honestly do pretty well, and the food isn't terrible! The food menu changes daily, and there are many options to choose from at the dining halls! Enjoy the video!
03:39
Meal plan options! what to eat!
Karen Tan Food
Meal plans through Cal Dining allow you access to the four dining halls on campus! There is the Blue meal plan, which gives you 12 meals per week and 500 flex dollars. The Gold meal plan provides you with unlimited meal swipes per week and 750 flex dollars. In this video, I talk about the different options you have with Cal Dining, and the pros and cons of each!
