Twenty m. And depending on the course, lobs for classes are always a few hours long. I'm going to show you now what my physics lab looks like. Those clips are what I do in my physics labs, but you're probably still wondering what exactly is a lab? A lab is a time for students to apply all of the knowledge that they have learned during class discussion and lectures, but it's also a time for them to explore different theories and experiments. In my physics lobs personally, my professor expects all of his students to create their own experiments to test our theories that he gives to us. As you can see in the clips that I played earlier on, my professor wanted my class, too. Professor will give you instructions on what to do, but they won't give you the answers on how to do it. You have to figure out everything yourself and in all lobs. A teaching assistant that will help you with your experiment will guide you and give you hints. They can't give you answers, and there honestly, super helpful. The class itself is always really fun, and you learn so much dirty slobs like definitely don't skip lives because it's a mandatory grade. They're also just of great experience, though. What's the relationship between a student and they're teaching assistant? I would say if the relationship is usually a bit more personal, because in my past experience, I've spent a lot more time with tedious than I have with my own professors. All professors anti A's hold office hours, which is a time where students can go in and get answers to questions that they may have. T A's usually respond to their e mails faster than professors. In my opinion, that's just my experience here, but it may be different for you. That's what a typical love experience that you see Davis's like. I really hope you enjoyed the insight, but I was able to provide to you, and that's all for this video.