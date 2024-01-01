YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) Dining & Food
Bordens
Most of you probably recognize Borden's as the milk but those of us on campus know it as the ice cream. This is the only Borden's ice cream shop in the nation and it's not even a 5 minute walk from campus!
The caf
Found in the Student Union, The Caf is the main source of food for all students on campus. Freshman have 2 meal plans available: the 1st with 14 swipes per week and the 2nd with unlimited swipes. We also have a Subway, Mcdonalds, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Mcalister's, and multiple coffee shops as well.
