YOU'RE WATCHING

University of Massachusetts-Amherst Dining & Food

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:27
Why umass has number 1 dining in the country!
Food
Blue Wall is my favorite part of campus. There are a ton of options including, sushi, salads and wrap, chinese food, a grill with burgers and milkshakes, pizza and pasta, mexican and sandwiches. There is lots of seating so you can meet up with friends and do homework here. It gets super busy between 11-2 and dinner time. Across from Blue Wall in the campus center is harvest, which has really healthy food. The campus Center is also home to the bookstore, the amazon pickup/dropoff center and the craft center.
00:22
Salad bar and special
Food
This is the salad bar at Berk. They also had a special for the night where they made cotton candy fresh. Berk also does late night and it open until midnight. They have specials for late night every night like loaded tater tots, fried mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, and cookie dough sundaes.
00:04
Hot food at berkshire dining common
Food
This is the hot bar at Berk (Berkshire Dining Common) which changes every meal.
01:21
What can whitmore do for you?
Food
Whitmore is the administration building here at UMass. Inside, you can find things like the Registrar's office, the Bursars Office, Disability services, UCard services, and the Dean of students. Click play to here more about these resources!
00:09
Peanut butter bar at berk
Food
Berk has a peanut butter bar where you can make sandwiches, add it to your yogurt, cereal or a banana. In this video at the end you will also see a selection for stir fry and ramen bars.
00:54
Commonwealth honors college
Dorms
The Commonwealth Honors College (CHC) is a part of campus where Honors College students live. You need a certain GPA and there are certain requirements to stay in the CHC which are posted on the UMass website. In the Honors College, there is housing, Roots cafe, and they have their own honors academic advisors. CHC is located next to the Rec center and is central to the library and many academic buildings.
00:15
Sushi and pizza bars at berk
Food
These are the pizza and sushi bars at Berk. They have a fire pizza oven and make them fresh. You can also tell them what you want in your sushi and they will make a roll fresh for you per request.
02:48
Downtown amherst
Food
Downtown Amherst is a small town with lots of character. There are really good coffee places in the area because of the local roasting companies. Make sure to check out Share coffee, Antonio's Pizza, and LimeRed bubble tea.

