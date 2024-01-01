YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Massachusetts-Amherst Dining & Food
Why umass has number 1 dining in the country!
Blue Wall is my favorite part of campus. There are a ton of options including, sushi, salads and wrap, chinese food, a grill with burgers and milkshakes, pizza and pasta, mexican and sandwiches. There is lots of seating so you can meet up with friends and do homework here. It gets super busy between 11-2 and dinner time. Across from Blue Wall in the campus center is harvest, which has really healthy food. The campus Center is also home to the bookstore, the amazon pickup/dropoff center and the craft center.
Hot food at berkshire dining common
This is the hot bar at Berk (Berkshire Dining Common) which changes every meal.
What can whitmore do for you?
Whitmore is the administration building here at UMass. Inside, you can find things like the Registrar's office, the Bursars Office, Disability services, UCard services, and the Dean of students. Click play to here more about these resources!
Commonwealth honors college
The Commonwealth Honors College (CHC) is a part of campus where Honors College students live. You need a certain GPA and there are certain requirements to stay in the CHC which are posted on the UMass website. In the Honors College, there is housing, Roots cafe, and they have their own honors academic advisors. CHC is located next to the Rec center and is central to the library and many academic buildings.
Sushi and pizza bars at berk
These are the pizza and sushi bars at Berk. They have a fire pizza oven and make them fresh. You can also tell them what you want in your sushi and they will make a roll fresh for you per request.
