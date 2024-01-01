Blue Wall is my favorite part of campus. There are a ton of options including, sushi, salads and wrap, chinese food, a grill with burgers and milkshakes, pizza and pasta, mexican and sandwiches. There is lots of seating so you can meet up with friends and do homework here. It gets super busy between 11-2 and dinner time. Across from Blue Wall in the campus center is harvest, which has really healthy food. The campus Center is also home to the bookstore, the amazon pickup/dropoff center and the craft center.