University of North Carolina at Greensboro Dining & Food
02:13
Uncg cafeteria with ray
UNCG has one of the best cafeterias of all the UNC System schools. With a wide variety of food to pick from, the Moran Commons Cafeteria and Plaza is a place you HAVE to visit if you want some outstanding grub!
00:20
Campus foods!
There are plenty of choices on campus so even when you and your friend think you’ll never decide on something, don’t worry you will! Our EUC food court is home to chain and well as some only our campus gets the pleasure to enjoy! From Salsaritas, Burger336, Bojangles, Build, Smoked, Pits Delight, Chick fil a & MORE!
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
00:20
