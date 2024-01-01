YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Notre Dame Campus
01:55
Stanford hall room tour
Meet Ryan in his room in Stanford Hall! Stanford Hall has been used as a men's dorm since 1957, so there is SO MUCH tradition in these walls! Stanford shares a chapel with its rival, Keenan Hall, and is located on North Quad across from North Dining Hall.
03:22
The notre dame dorm system
The dorm system at Notre Dame is very unique and contributes a lot to the college experience and development of character. Learn about how the system works and get a peek of a hall council meeting in Pasquerilla East Hall!
01:17
Ryan hall room tour
Meet Julia and Julia in their room in Ryan Hall! Ryan Hall is a newer women's dorm, built in 2009, and is located on West quad. It is sometimes referred to as "Hotel Ryan" due to the building's fancy style.
03:01
Meet ryan draper!
Learn more about Ryan after seeing his room! Ryan loves watching baseball and playing Fortnite, and is also a really great student!
01:35
The grotto
The Grotto at Notre Dame is open 24/7 and you'll almost always find someone there. A lot of students will come light a candle here before a big exam, in hopes Mary will guide them through it! Even if you aren't religious, its a beautiful place to sit and contemplate.
01:41
The hesburgh library
Because the library is under renovation, they are constantly opening new study spaces as they are completed!
00:36
The joyce center
The Joyce Athletic and Convocation Center (called "the JACC" or "The Joyce" by students) can seat over 9,000 people for home basketball and volleyball games. Notre Dame recently added a 2-acre green space to the top of this building making it the largest vegetative roof space in Indiana. The Fighting Irish are committed to sustainability!!
03:50
Debartolo hall
Check out "Debart quad" and Debartolo Hall where 41% of the classroom spaces at Notre Dame are. I show you the largest lecture hall, one of the smallest classrooms on campus, and a secret study spot!
01:58
The duncan student center
The Duncan Student center doesn't only have eateries and an on-campus gym; it also has the Career Development Center, Student Media Offices, and classrooms with a view of the Golden Dome! Also, I decided not to buy that sandwich ;)
01:35
God quad and notre dame legends
Watch this video to find out why God quad is called God quad! Get a chance to see Notre's Dame's Golden Dome (plated with real gold) and hear some Notre Dame history and myths! The 2 dorms on this quad are Sorin College and Walsh Hall, 2 of the oldest dorms at Notre Dame!
02:52
A look at north quad: stonehenge and north dining hall
Fun fact about the "Stonehenge" fountain: if Notre Dame wins our first home football game of the season each year, students will celebrate by running through the fountain! Wait until the second half of the video for a walk through North Dining hall at dinner time.
01:39
Fun on south quad
Venture from Debart quad to South quad and get a chance to talk to 2 juniors playing volleyball outside on the quad! South Quad is the biggest green quad on campus and houses Alumni Hall, Dillon Hall, Fisher Hall, Pangborn Hall, Lyons Hall, Morrisey Hall, Howard Hall, Badin Hall, the Rockne Memorial Gym, Campus Ministry, and South Dining Hall!