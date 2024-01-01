University of Wyoming (UW)

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

University of Wyoming (UW)

Laramie, WY

You Are Watching

International Student Perspectives


Choose a Tour:
Learn more from UWYO's amazing international students
International Student Perspectives
A Day in the Life with Shannon
Explore Programs International Students Global Student Ambassador

ON THIS TOUR

Paying It Forward as a Tutor at University of Wyoming with Umar University of Wyoming

Tutoring Options at the University of Wyoming with Umar University of Wyoming

Meet Umar, a Global Student Ambassador at University of Wyoming University of Wyoming

Life in Laramie at the University of Wyoming with Moustafa University of Wyoming

Meet Moustafa, a Global Student Ambassador at University of Wyoming University of Wyoming

Meet Selma, a Global Student Ambassador at University of Wyoming University of Wyoming

My Favorite Study Spots at University of Wyoming with Selma University of Wyoming

Fall 2021 International Student Orientation at University of Wyoming University of Wyoming

Why I Chose the University of Wyoming with Ragha University of Wyoming

Applying Your Skills at the University of Wyoming with Ragha University of Wyoming

Research at the University of Wyoming with Ragha University of Wyoming

Out and About at the University of Wyoming with Ragha University of Wyoming

Getting Involved with the Indian Student Organization at the University of Wyoming with Ragha University of Wyoming

Finding Success at the University of Wyoming with Ragha University of Wyoming

Why I Chose the University of Wyoming with Ankita University of Wyoming

Tour the Artificial Intelligence Lab at University of Wyoming with Sindhu University of Wyoming

Meet Friday, an International Student from Nigeria at University of Wyoming University of Wyoming (UW)

Overview of the Drilling Simulator Labs at the University of Wyoming's Engineering Education and Research Building with Moustafa University of Wyoming (UW)

University of Wyoming (UW) International Student Perspectives

University of Wyoming (UW) A Day in the Life with Shannon

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved