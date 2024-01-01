Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of Wyoming (UW) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:31
A quick rundown of uw's meal plans
Food
If you live in the dorms, you must choose (and pay for) a meal plan. You can choose 12 meals a week, 15 meals a week or unlimited meals a week, so you can tailor it best to your needs!
00:52
Coffeeholics unite! ...at turtle rock coffee, etc.
Food
Turtle Rock Coffee is always buzzing with life! Students hang out here, study here, or just grab & go! Its location is extremely convenient, though there are coffee hubs in most buildings on campus, and a plethora around town. Laramie runs on coffee, and I recommend Turtle Rock!
01:04
My favorite place to hang on campus!
Food
Nothing says college life like camping out in the Union basement on a cold day to cram for an exam, eh? Our Union has a lot of dining areas, but it's the lounge that won me over.
00:39
Picnicking on prexy's pasture!
Food
One of the most beautiful parts of campus, Prexy's Pasture is a hub for life. From dawn till dusk and in between, there are always people enjoying Prexy's. Students with their dogs, families with their children, clubs, etc. The large pasture allows for the University to host outdoor concerts and festivals, for groups to play sports, and for art lovers to appreciate "The University Family," a statue not featured in the video, due to the intense sunlight bleaching everything out.
00:47
The student union and its many dining options
Food
We have to cover the Student Union, which has many many places to grab some grub! Not mentioned in the video is The Gardens, a bar found in the basement of the Union, surrounded by comfy lounging areas and game rooms.

University of Wyoming (UW)

00:52
Coffeeholics unite! ...at turtle rock coffee, etc.
Food
Turtle Rock Coffee is always buzzing with life! Students hang out here, study here, or just grab & go! Its location is extremely convenient, though there are coffee hubs in most buildings on campus, and a plethora around town. Laramie runs on coffee, and I recommend Turtle Rock!
00:39
Picnicking on prexy's pasture!
Food
One of the most beautiful parts of campus, Prexy's Pasture is a hub for life. From dawn till dusk and in between, there are always people enjoying Prexy's. Students with their dogs, families with their children, clubs, etc. The large pasture allows for the University to host outdoor concerts and festivals, for groups to play sports, and for art lovers to appreciate "The University Family," a statue not featured in the video, due to the intense sunlight bleaching everything out.

University of Wyoming (UW) Washakie Dining Center

00:31
A quick rundown of uw's meal plans
Food
If you live in the dorms, you must choose (and pay for) a meal plan. You can choose 12 meals a week, 15 meals a week or unlimited meals a week, so you can tailor it best to your needs!

University of Wyoming (UW) Wyoming Union

01:04
My favorite place to hang on campus!
Food
Nothing says college life like camping out in the Union basement on a cold day to cram for an exam, eh? Our Union has a lot of dining areas, but it's the lounge that won me over.
00:47
The student union and its many dining options
Food
We have to cover the Student Union, which has many many places to grab some grub! Not mentioned in the video is The Gardens, a bar found in the basement of the Union, surrounded by comfy lounging areas and game rooms.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved