University of Wyoming (UW) Dining & Food
00:31
A quick rundown of uw's meal plans
If you live in the dorms, you must choose (and pay for) a meal plan. You can choose 12 meals a week, 15 meals a week or unlimited meals a week, so you can tailor it best to your needs!
00:52
Coffeeholics unite! ...at turtle rock coffee, etc.
Turtle Rock Coffee is always buzzing with life! Students hang out here, study here, or just grab & go! Its location is extremely convenient, though there are coffee hubs in most buildings on campus, and a plethora around town. Laramie runs on coffee, and I recommend Turtle Rock!
01:04
My favorite place to hang on campus!
Nothing says college life like camping out in the Union basement on a cold day to cram for an exam, eh? Our Union has a lot of dining areas, but it's the lounge that won me over.
00:39
Picnicking on prexy's pasture!
One of the most beautiful parts of campus, Prexy's Pasture is a hub for life. From dawn till dusk and in between, there are always people enjoying Prexy's. Students with their dogs, families with their children, clubs, etc. The large pasture allows for the University to host outdoor concerts and festivals, for groups to play sports, and for art lovers to appreciate "The University Family," a statue not featured in the video, due to the intense sunlight bleaching everything out.
University of Wyoming (UW)
University of Wyoming (UW) Washakie Dining Center
University of Wyoming (UW) Wyoming Union
