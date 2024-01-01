Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters
2024 Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters?
What type of housing does Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|-
|Women's Dorms
|-
|Men's Dorms
|-
|Sorority Housing
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|-
|Other Housing Type
|-
What are the dorms like at Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters feel like home!
- 401 21st Ave S Dorm at Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters
- Owen Graduate School of Management Dorm at Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters
What are the dimensions of Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters dorm rooms?
The Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management | Specialized Masters likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.