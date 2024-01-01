Sign Up
Vanderbilt University Dining & Food

00:24
"this is how we check out our breakfast!"
Food
The state-of-the-art dining facility at The Commons Center includes a salad bar with sizzle station, Chef’s Table, specialty pizza oven, deli, wok, grill, and vegetarian/vegan food.
00:24
Rand dining hall
Food
A nighttime shot from the Outside of Rand Dining Hall after a study session
02:18
Elizabeth shows rand dining hall
Food
Rand Dining Hall is the main dining hall located on Main Campus. There are a lot of food options, including but not limited to pizza, salad, special dishes, and freshly baked cookies! There is also an area called Pub upstairs and Local Java (a coffee shop) downstairs. People usually come here to study as well. There might be some background music playing, but overall its quiet when eating hours are over. During lunch time, it's really really crowded! Rand booths are rare to get; I only got to eat in one once! Good luck!
04:00
Elizabeth shows nashville/vumc
Food
Nashville is a city that is known to have great food and music! You definitely want to explore the streets of Nashville, since there are a lot of great places around the school. Many places are on the Taste of Nashville list, meaning you can use meal money at these locations. Some recommendations are Jeni's, Legato Gelato, Hatti B's, and Cabana. The medical center is also really close by, so that's very convenient if you're ever sick, or just want to do some volunteering/research!
00:43
Check in with douglas at a vandy destress event
Food
Vanderbilt promotes activities and events designed to help students decrease their stress and learn strategies to better manage stress leading up to final exams.
00:30
Check in with douglas during lunch in commons dining hall
Food
The state-of-the-art dining facility at The Commons Center includes a salad bar with sizzle station, Chef’s Table, specialty pizza oven, deli, wok, grill, and vegetarian/vegan food.
01:27
Douglas shows you some of the dining options in town
Food
Check out some of the great dining options in town!
00:32
Dining options on campus
Food
Jessica Breaks down the Dining Options on Campus
00:28
Check in with douglas and the gang for breakfast at commons dining
Food
The Commons Center is the community crossroads of The Ingram Commons living and learning community.
05:43
Elizabeth shows commons dining hall
Food
The dining hall is inside the Commons center. There are a lot of food options, and the food is really great quality and yummy compared to most colleges! I also show you the Munchie Mart, which you can go to grab snacks and food.
