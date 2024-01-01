Nashville is a city that is known to have great food and music! You definitely want to explore the streets of Nashville, since there are a lot of great places around the school. Many places are on the Taste of Nashville list, meaning you can use meal money at these locations. Some recommendations are Jeni's, Legato Gelato, Hatti B's, and Cabana. The medical center is also really close by, so that's very convenient if you're ever sick, or just want to do some volunteering/research!