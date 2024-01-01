YOU'RE WATCHING
Vanderbilt University Dining & Food
"this is how we check out our breakfast!"
The state-of-the-art dining facility at The Commons Center includes a salad bar with sizzle station, Chef’s Table, specialty pizza oven, deli, wok, grill, and vegetarian/vegan food.
Elizabeth shows rand dining hall
Rand Dining Hall is the main dining hall located on Main Campus. There are a lot of food options, including but not limited to pizza, salad, special dishes, and freshly baked cookies! There is also an area called Pub upstairs and Local Java (a coffee shop) downstairs. People usually come here to study as well. There might be some background music playing, but overall its quiet when eating hours are over. During lunch time, it's really really crowded! Rand booths are rare to get; I only got to eat in one once! Good luck!
Elizabeth shows nashville/vumc
Nashville is a city that is known to have great food and music! You definitely want to explore the streets of Nashville, since there are a lot of great places around the school. Many places are on the Taste of Nashville list, meaning you can use meal money at these locations. Some recommendations are Jeni's, Legato Gelato, Hatti B's, and Cabana. The medical center is also really close by, so that's very convenient if you're ever sick, or just want to do some volunteering/research!
Check in with douglas at a vandy destress event
Vanderbilt promotes activities and events designed to help students decrease their stress and learn strategies to better manage stress leading up to final exams.
Check in with douglas during lunch in commons dining hall
Douglas shows you some of the dining options in town
Check out some of the great dining options in town!
Check in with douglas and the gang for breakfast at commons dining
