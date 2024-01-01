YOU'RE WATCHING
Virginia Tech (VT) Dining & Food
$5 pizza slice larger than your face!
Seriously one of the best places to get pizza, like ever! It's fast, affordable, and DELICIOUS! Located downtown, this place is perfect for your nightly weekend adventures out (and for a quick lunch as well)!
Meet peter! and hear about his virginia tech experience!
Peter introduce his self and why he choose Virginia Tech.
More from owens dining!
On-campus residents are required to purchase one of three major dining plans – the Major, Mega, and Premium Flex Plans. Off-campus students are also welcome to purchase one of our major dining plans, but might prefer a minor dining plan designed specifically to their needs.
Check out the hokie grill side of owens dining hall
Taren shows you around at Hokie Grill side of Owens Dining Hall.
Meet christian! and hear about his virginia tech experience
Tarena interviews Christian why he choose Virginia Tech, his typical Friday night, student body, food options and what his most favorite and least favorite part of the school and his favorite class.
Get ready for taren's tour of owens dining hall
Dietrick hall
Dietrick Hall contains D2 (the only all you can eat dining hall on campus, which is also on the 2nd floor of Dietrick Hall), Deet's Place (a coffee, ice cream, and pastry dining hall with delicious paninis), DXpress (fast and delicious fries, burgers, wraps, and various snacks throughout the day and late night), and Dietrick Convenience Store (for your clothing, accessory, stationary, and snacking needs as well). Because I was filming this in the summer, the only dining hall open that was worth filming was D2, but unfortunately the staff did not allow me to film inside, so hopefully this can suffice.
Downtown blacksburg
If you don't have a meal plan on campus (even though all freshmen are required to have one), Downtown Blacksburg is a great place to get your next delicious meal. Make sure to download the app "Hooked" as there are always deals and coupons at certain participating restaurants. There are also various stores (clothing, stationery, art supplies) and lots of restaurants and bars (sushi, pizza, burgers, seafood), and many salons to get your hair and nails done. Even though Blacksburg is a rural town in the mountains, it is very lively at night with many activities to do and go Downtown.
Dietrick hall
Get ready for taren's tour of owens dining hall
