Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Virginia Tech (VT) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:39
$5 pizza slice larger than your face!
Food
Seriously one of the best places to get pizza, like ever! It's fast, affordable, and DELICIOUS! Located downtown, this place is perfect for your nightly weekend adventures out (and for a quick lunch as well)!
01:35
Taren shows you around dietrick pavilion
Food
Taren shows you around Dietrick Pavilion
01:32
Take a walk downtown with taren!
Food
Taren takes you at Downtown.
01:14
Meet peter! and hear about his virginia tech experience!
Food
Peter introduce his self and why he choose Virginia Tech.
01:17
More from owens dining!
Food
On-campus residents are required to purchase one of three major dining plans – the Major, Mega, and Premium Flex Plans. Off-campus students are also welcome to purchase one of our major dining plans, but might prefer a minor dining plan designed specifically to their needs.
00:13
Check out the hokie grill side of owens dining hall
Food
Taren shows you around at Hokie Grill side of Owens Dining Hall.
03:34
Meet christian! and hear about his virginia tech experience
Food
Tarena interviews Christian why he choose Virginia Tech, his typical Friday night, student body, food options and what his most favorite and least favorite part of the school and his favorite class.
00:47
Get ready for taren's tour of owens dining hall
Food
On-campus residents are required to purchase one of three major dining plans – the Major, Mega, and Premium Flex Plans. Off-campus students are also welcome to purchase one of our major dining plans, but might prefer a minor dining plan designed specifically to their needs.
01:17
Dietrick hall
Food
Dietrick Hall contains D2 (the only all you can eat dining hall on campus, which is also on the 2nd floor of Dietrick Hall), Deet's Place (a coffee, ice cream, and pastry dining hall with delicious paninis), DXpress (fast and delicious fries, burgers, wraps, and various snacks throughout the day and late night), and Dietrick Convenience Store (for your clothing, accessory, stationary, and snacking needs as well). Because I was filming this in the summer, the only dining hall open that was worth filming was D2, but unfortunately the staff did not allow me to film inside, so hopefully this can suffice.
01:27
Downtown blacksburg
Food
If you don't have a meal plan on campus (even though all freshmen are required to have one), Downtown Blacksburg is a great place to get your next delicious meal. Make sure to download the app "Hooked" as there are always deals and coupons at certain participating restaurants. There are also various stores (clothing, stationery, art supplies) and lots of restaurants and bars (sushi, pizza, burgers, seafood), and many salons to get your hair and nails done. Even though Blacksburg is a rural town in the mountains, it is very lively at night with many activities to do and go Downtown.
SHOW MORE

Virginia Tech (VT)

01:14
Meet peter! and hear about his virginia tech experience!
Food
Peter introduce his self and why he choose Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech (VT) Cassell Coliseum

01:23
Check out cassel coliseum!
Food
Tarena takes you in Cassel Coliseum where they held the basketball game and behind her is the buffet-style dining hall in the second floor.

Virginia Tech (VT) Dietrick Hall

01:35
Taren shows you around dietrick pavilion
Food
Taren shows you around Dietrick Pavilion
01:17
Dietrick hall
Food
Dietrick Hall contains D2 (the only all you can eat dining hall on campus, which is also on the 2nd floor of Dietrick Hall), Deet's Place (a coffee, ice cream, and pastry dining hall with delicious paninis), DXpress (fast and delicious fries, burgers, wraps, and various snacks throughout the day and late night), and Dietrick Convenience Store (for your clothing, accessory, stationary, and snacking needs as well). Because I was filming this in the summer, the only dining hall open that was worth filming was D2, but unfortunately the staff did not allow me to film inside, so hopefully this can suffice.

Virginia Tech (VT) Englewood Dr

00:47
Get ready for taren's tour of owens dining hall
Food
On-campus residents are required to purchase one of three major dining plans – the Major, Mega, and Premium Flex Plans. Off-campus students are also welcome to purchase one of our major dining plans, but might prefer a minor dining plan designed specifically to their needs.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved