If you don't have a meal plan on campus (even though all freshmen are required to have one), Downtown Blacksburg is a great place to get your next delicious meal. Make sure to download the app "Hooked" as there are always deals and coupons at certain participating restaurants. There are also various stores (clothing, stationery, art supplies) and lots of restaurants and bars (sushi, pizza, burgers, seafood), and many salons to get your hair and nails done. Even though Blacksburg is a rural town in the mountains, it is very lively at night with many activities to do and go Downtown.