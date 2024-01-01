YOU'RE WATCHING
Western Oregon University (WOU) Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
01:28
Valsetz dining hall and sustainability
In this video, I talk about the meal plan at WOU, as well as our sustainability efforts. As a student, you can choose from one of five meal plans, and everything you purchase in Valsetz with your meal plan comes with a 40% discount! When you finish your meal, take your tray to the dish conveyor so the compost team can reduce our overall waste. Then, turn in your reWOUsable and get a token for your next to-go meal!
02:53
The towns of monmouth and independence, oregon
In this video, I discuss our towns, where to shop, and the weather! Western Oregon University is located in the town of Monmouth, Oregon. Monmouth is a reasonably small town, with a population of just under 10,000 people. There is a high sense of community, and while there isn't a lot to do, we do like to brag about our delicious local restaurants like Yeasty Beasty, Yang's, and Koyote Tacos! About a ten-minute drive from Monmouth is another town with about 10,000 people named Independence. There is more to do in Independence than in Monmouth, including a park by the Willamette River! Places to shop include Bi-Mart and Roth's. Our climate is cold and rainy during the school year, which you learn to appreciate (or at least tolerate!) quickly.
04:27
A day in my life at wou
Come along with me on a day in my life at WOU! I go to some classes, meet up with friends, attend a workshop event, and more! Every day is different in my life, which is what makes college such an exciting time.
01:51
Where we eat: valsetz dining hall
Welcome to Valsetz Dining Hall, our main dining hall on campus at WOU! There are many options when it comes to food in Valsetz, from sushi to burgers to acai bowls, and pretty much everything in between. We even have vegetarian and vegan options, as well as dairy-free and gluten-free options. Let's take a tour of Valsetz and see what kind of food you can look forward to!
Western Oregon University (WOU)
Western Oregon University (WOU) Valsetz Dining Hall
01:28
Valsetz dining hall and sustainability
In this video, I talk about the meal plan at WOU, as well as our sustainability efforts. As a student, you can choose from one of five meal plans, and everything you purchase in Valsetz with your meal plan comes with a 40% discount! When you finish your meal, take your tray to the dish conveyor so the compost team can reduce our overall waste. Then, turn in your reWOUsable and get a token for your next to-go meal!
01:51
Where we eat: valsetz dining hall
Welcome to Valsetz Dining Hall, our main dining hall on campus at WOU! There are many options when it comes to food in Valsetz, from sushi to burgers to acai bowls, and pretty much everything in between. We even have vegetarian and vegan options, as well as dairy-free and gluten-free options. Let's take a tour of Valsetz and see what kind of food you can look forward to!
Western Oregon University (WOU) Yeasty Beasty
02:53
The towns of monmouth and independence, oregon
In this video, I discuss our towns, where to shop, and the weather! Western Oregon University is located in the town of Monmouth, Oregon. Monmouth is a reasonably small town, with a population of just under 10,000 people. There is a high sense of community, and while there isn't a lot to do, we do like to brag about our delicious local restaurants like Yeasty Beasty, Yang's, and Koyote Tacos! About a ten-minute drive from Monmouth is another town with about 10,000 people named Independence. There is more to do in Independence than in Monmouth, including a park by the Willamette River! Places to shop include Bi-Mart and Roth's. Our climate is cold and rainy during the school year, which you learn to appreciate (or at least tolerate!) quickly.