Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Western Oregon University (WOU) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:28
Valsetz dining hall and sustainability
Food
In this video, I talk about the meal plan at WOU, as well as our sustainability efforts. As a student, you can choose from one of five meal plans, and everything you purchase in Valsetz with your meal plan comes with a 40% discount! When you finish your meal, take your tray to the dish conveyor so the compost team can reduce our overall waste. Then, turn in your reWOUsable and get a token for your next to-go meal!
02:53
The towns of monmouth and independence, oregon
Food
In this video, I discuss our towns, where to shop, and the weather! Western Oregon University is located in the town of Monmouth, Oregon. Monmouth is a reasonably small town, with a population of just under 10,000 people. There is a high sense of community, and while there isn't a lot to do, we do like to brag about our delicious local restaurants like Yeasty Beasty, Yang's, and Koyote Tacos! About a ten-minute drive from Monmouth is another town with about 10,000 people named Independence. There is more to do in Independence than in Monmouth, including a park by the Willamette River! Places to shop include Bi-Mart and Roth's. Our climate is cold and rainy during the school year, which you learn to appreciate (or at least tolerate!) quickly.
04:27
A day in my life at wou
Food
Come along with me on a day in my life at WOU! I go to some classes, meet up with friends, attend a workshop event, and more! Every day is different in my life, which is what makes college such an exciting time.
01:51
Where we eat: valsetz dining hall
Food
Welcome to Valsetz Dining Hall, our main dining hall on campus at WOU! There are many options when it comes to food in Valsetz, from sushi to burgers to acai bowls, and pretty much everything in between. We even have vegetarian and vegan options, as well as dairy-free and gluten-free options. Let's take a tour of Valsetz and see what kind of food you can look forward to!

Western Oregon University (WOU)

04:27
A day in my life at wou
Food
Come along with me on a day in my life at WOU! I go to some classes, meet up with friends, attend a workshop event, and more! Every day is different in my life, which is what makes college such an exciting time.

Western Oregon University (WOU) Valsetz Dining Hall

01:28
Valsetz dining hall and sustainability
Food
In this video, I talk about the meal plan at WOU, as well as our sustainability efforts. As a student, you can choose from one of five meal plans, and everything you purchase in Valsetz with your meal plan comes with a 40% discount! When you finish your meal, take your tray to the dish conveyor so the compost team can reduce our overall waste. Then, turn in your reWOUsable and get a token for your next to-go meal!
01:51
Where we eat: valsetz dining hall
Food
Welcome to Valsetz Dining Hall, our main dining hall on campus at WOU! There are many options when it comes to food in Valsetz, from sushi to burgers to acai bowls, and pretty much everything in between. We even have vegetarian and vegan options, as well as dairy-free and gluten-free options. Let's take a tour of Valsetz and see what kind of food you can look forward to!

Western Oregon University (WOU) Yeasty Beasty

02:53
The towns of monmouth and independence, oregon
Food
In this video, I discuss our towns, where to shop, and the weather! Western Oregon University is located in the town of Monmouth, Oregon. Monmouth is a reasonably small town, with a population of just under 10,000 people. There is a high sense of community, and while there isn't a lot to do, we do like to brag about our delicious local restaurants like Yeasty Beasty, Yang's, and Koyote Tacos! About a ten-minute drive from Monmouth is another town with about 10,000 people named Independence. There is more to do in Independence than in Monmouth, including a park by the Willamette River! Places to shop include Bi-Mart and Roth's. Our climate is cold and rainy during the school year, which you learn to appreciate (or at least tolerate!) quickly.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved