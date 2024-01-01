YOU'RE WATCHING
Wheaton College Dining & Food
Eating in saga
Anderson Commons, (called Saga by students) is a 5 star dinning hall where students ear breakfast, lunch, and dinner. On Saturdays and Sundays, there is a brunch in place of breakfast and lunch. Saga is directly above lower beamer where Stupe and Sam's are located.
Walk through stupe with sarah
Stupe is a classic burger joint on campus. Students run through here on the way to class or if they don't feel like having a full sit down meal in Saga. There are vegetarian options and gluten-free options as well.
Claire takes you to saga- the dining hall
Claire takes you to SAGA, Wheaton College's main cafeteria. SAGA is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. SAGA has a gluten free and dairy free section. SAGA has a menu that changes daily, but every weekday morning they have an omelette bar, where chefs will make omelettes for you!
