YOU'RE WATCHING
Williams College Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
01:44
Tour of mission dining!
Here, I give you a quick tour of the Dining Hall. It’s a pretty straightforward place, and it’s your typical buffet style dining hall.
03:23
Goodrich coffee bar!
Goodrich is a really special place for me because there’s GOOD coffee (like espressos, mochas, lattes) and bagels. It’s also a really great place to study, there are really cool events held there, and it’s much cheaper than the other coffee shop in town. Surprisingly, a lot of students don’t know about Goodrich, so I thought I’d show you!
03:00
Spring street!
Spring Street is the main street in Williamstown. There are a few restaurants (overpriced), a few shops (also overpriced), a post office (you won’t need it if you’re a student here), and The Bookstore (unless you’re getting books or Williams merch, you also won’t be here a lot). So, here, I just give you a glimpse of Spring Street (but you won’t go there often).
02:28
Mission dining (the real one)
Mission Dining is the main dining hall for freshman (they can go to other dining halls as well, but most of the freshman live in Mission Park, so it's just easier for us, I guess). The food is okay (not your mother’s cooking), but the dining staff is really nice so that’s a plus! There are also options for people with alternative diets (not many, but you won’t stave)!!
Williams College Goodrich Hall
03:23
Goodrich coffee bar!
Goodrich is a really special place for me because there’s GOOD coffee (like espressos, mochas, lattes) and bagels. It’s also a really great place to study, there are really cool events held there, and it’s much cheaper than the other coffee shop in town. Surprisingly, a lot of students don’t know about Goodrich, so I thought I’d show you!
Williams College Mission Dining Hall
02:28
Mission dining (the real one)
Mission Dining is the main dining hall for freshman (they can go to other dining halls as well, but most of the freshman live in Mission Park, so it's just easier for us, I guess). The food is okay (not your mother’s cooking), but the dining staff is really nice so that’s a plus! There are also options for people with alternative diets (not many, but you won’t stave)!!
Williams College Mission Park
Williams College Spring St
03:00
Spring street!
Spring Street is the main street in Williamstown. There are a few restaurants (overpriced), a few shops (also overpriced), a post office (you won’t need it if you’re a student here), and The Bookstore (unless you’re getting books or Williams merch, you also won’t be here a lot). So, here, I just give you a glimpse of Spring Street (but you won’t go there often).