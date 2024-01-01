This GPA calculator allows current students at College of Saint Elizabeth to easily calculate their GPAs.

Does your College of Saint Elizabeth GPA matter?

College can be a very stressful time for many students. On top of your gpa and normal course load, you also jobs and internships to apply to. The short answer is yes, your College of Saint Elizabeth GPA will matter and impact your short-term careers prospects. However, many jobs only require a minimum GPA for consideration. We encourage you to take your CSE GPA seriously, but also remember that a single number does not define you.

Follow the below steps to accurately calculate your College of Saint Elizabeth GPA.

Step 1: Your CSE GPA is calculated by adding up all the grade points you have earned, and dividing by the total amount of credit hours earned.

Step 2: The chart below demonstrates how each letter grade corresponds to a certain grade point. The calculator above automatically converts each letter grade into grade points for your convenience.

Step 3: Credit hours vary from class to class. For example, a normal class at College of Saint Elizabeth may be worth 4 credits, while a part-time class is worth 2 credits. This means the part-time class will have less of an effect on your CSE GPA calculation than the full-time class.

Step 4: Enter a letter grade for each class you want to include in your calculation, the classes corresponding number of credits.

Step 5: Submit the classes and credits to automatically generate your GPA.

