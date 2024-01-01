This GPA calculator allows current students at The General Theological Seminary to easily calculate their GPAs.

Does your The General Theological Seminary GPA matter?

College can be a very stressful time for many students. On top of your gpa and normal course load, you also jobs and internships to apply to. The short answer is yes, your The General Theological Seminary GPA will matter and impact your short-term careers prospects. However, many jobs only require a minimum GPA for consideration. We encourage you to take your The General Theological Seminary GPA seriously, but also remember that a single number does not define you.

Follow the below steps to accurately calculate your The General Theological Seminary GPA.

Step 1: Your The General Theological Seminary GPA is calculated by adding up all the grade points you have earned, and dividing by the total amount of credit hours earned.

Step 2: The chart below demonstrates how each letter grade corresponds to a certain grade point. The calculator above automatically converts each letter grade into grade points for your convenience.

Step 3: Credit hours vary from class to class. For example, a normal class at The General Theological Seminary may be worth 4 credits, while a part-time class is worth 2 credits. This means the part-time class will have less of an effect on your The General Theological Seminary GPA calculation than the full-time class.

Step 4: Enter a letter grade for each class you want to include in your calculation, the classes corresponding number of credits.

Step 5: Submit the classes and credits to automatically generate your GPA.

If you are looking for admissions information, check out our The General Theological Seminary admissions requirements page.

Looking for a general calculator? Check out our college GPA calculator

Are you a high school student? Check out our high school GPA calculator.