Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach.

What are the transfer requirements for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach? Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach received 1004 transfer applicants. The school accepted 512 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach is 51.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach transfer GPA requirements? Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.75.

Additional Transfer Info for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Daytona Beach... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach website for more info.

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach accepts 51.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.75 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.9. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 550 670 610 SAT Reading 560 650 605 2018 Total SAT Score 1110 1320 1215 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 28 25 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 43 56 49 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach’s average SAT score is 1215. To be a competitive applicant for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

