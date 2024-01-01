What is a college viewbook?

College viewbooks provide prospective students and families with insight into a college’s community, campus, culture, and academic offerings. Generic viewbooks have been criticized in the past for being dull or bland. They were a one-size-fits-all approach to digital marketing. CampusReel’s viewbooks are unique in their customization and content delivery. With our software, you can tailor an unlimited number of customizations, personas, and target audiences to effectively deliver your message.