Colleges and universities rely on our viewbooks to drive engagement across their enrollment funnels. Assemble customized and branded viewbooks that capture and showcase your community, drive leads, and increase yield.

Easily add a college or university viewbook to your website, or any page on your website. Users that interact with our viewbooks spend up to 500% more time-on-site.

CampusReel viewbooks allow you to put the right content in front of the right student, at the right time. Traditional viewbooks provide the same exact content to every prospective student or family, regardless of their interests.We move our clients from 1-size-fits-all to auto-customizing digital experiences.

Schedule a call with our team to walk through a variety of the best college viewbook examples. We’ll assess your needs and requirements and match you with a number of options.

Our results and customers speak for themselves. We are proud to support schools all over the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a college viewbook?
College viewbooks provide prospective students and families with insight into a college’s community, campus, culture, and academic offerings. Generic viewbooks have been criticized in the past for being dull or bland. They were a one-size-fits-all approach to digital marketing. CampusReel’s viewbooks are unique in their customization and content delivery. With our software, you can tailor an unlimited number of customizations, personas, and target audiences to effectively deliver your message.
How do college viewbooks boost engagement?
Today more than ever, prospective students expect digital content to inform in their college choices. Viewbooks provide an opportunity to showcase your college, program, or school in the way that traditional text, image, or video content cannot capture. When used most effectively, college viewbooks not only create engagement but also drive leads, yield and trust.

