Video testimonials can feel boring. How do you spice them up?

You have the choice to keep your video testimonials unedited. However, you’ll find that sometimes unedited testimonials lack the pizzazz you’re looking for. Therefore, CampusReel has created a variety of video templates that you can 1-click apply to any video in your library. These templates are 100% customizable and can be suited to your brand needs. Please inquire about custom templates and video automation if that’s of interest to you.