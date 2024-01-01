Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

The #1 Video Testimonial Software

CampusReel makes it easy to collect video testimonials from all types of users and effortlessly transform them into compelling videos with video templates.

Schedule a Demo

Collect Video Testimonials Across Devices

Easy Software

CampusReel’s online video testimonial software enables all types of organizations to efficiently and effectively crowdsource video testimonials and reviews from their communities.

Schedule a Demo

Testimonial App

Our native iOS and Android apps allow your community to create and upload videos and video testimonials regardless of where they are. Our web app also allows users to create video testimonials directly with their webcams.

Schedule a Demo

High-Touch Customer Service

Our dedicated Customer Service team works with your organization to help collect content, generate and apply video templates, and ensure you meet the goals of your video testimonial project.

Schedule a Demo

Hear Our Happy Customers

Our results and customers speak for themselves. We are proud to support schools, programs, hospitals, and companies in their video projects.

Schedule a Demo

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I download my video testimonials?
Absolutely! You can easily download all video testimonial content for reuse across any other channel you’d like.
Can I embed my video testimonials?
Yes! Our video testimonial software makes it incredibly easy to embed videos from CampusReel on your site. Additionally, you can customize your brand settings to have perfect control of each video’s appearance.
Video testimonials can feel boring. How do you spice them up?
You have the choice to keep your video testimonials unedited. However, you’ll find that sometimes unedited testimonials lack the pizzazz you’re looking for. Therefore, CampusReel has created a variety of video templates that you can 1-click apply to any video in your library. These templates are 100% customizable and can be suited to your brand needs. Please inquire about custom templates and video automation if that’s of interest to you.
What are the most common types of video testimonials you see collected?
We have supported all types of use cases, from medical residency programs to community colleges. Companies often want to showcase their happy customers and employees, while communities benefit from crowdsourcing and UGC capabilities.
Do you provide video testimonial training?
Yes. Often, a small tutorial can go a long way in enhancing a user’s video testimonial submission. Tens of thousands of videos have been submitted to CampusReel, and we know what works and what doesn’t. We provide on-demand trainings for free and they are yours to leverage as you see fit.

Get In Touch With Us

Looking to learn more about how CampusReel can further your admissions and marketing goals?

Schedule a Demo
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved