110-Year Scholarship Contest
Applicant must be a new prospective student at the college between February 4 and December 31. Applicant must be able to demonstrate a desire to improve their career with education. Financial need and a passionate aspiration to better their life through academic achievement are required. Applicant must start classes by April 5, July 6, October 4, or January 3 in order to be eligible. Minimum 2.5 GPA at Rasmussen and enrollment in a minimum of nine credits every quarter are required in order to maintain the scholarship.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Rasmussen College
Contact information
|Office
|851 Trafalgar Center, Suite 420, Maitland, FL
|Phone
|(407) 618-5461
|Website
|http://www.rasmussen.edu/tuition/scholarship-opportunities/
|dana.delapi@rasmussen.edu