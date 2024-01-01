Featured scholarship
4-H Essay Contest
Applicant must be an active 4-H Club member. Essay required on specific topic created by the sponsor.
Amount$750.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age:
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Beekeeping Federation, Inc.
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 1445, Jesup, GA
|Phone
|(912) 427-4018
|Website
|https://vetmed.tennessee.edu/admissions/Pages/Scholarships.aspx
|info@honeybeepreservation.org