A.E. Bennett Research Award

Applicant must be under age 35 by January 1 of the application year and actively engaged in research in the biological psychiatry field. A nonpublished manuscript describing the research must be submitted along with a brief biological sketch. Special consideration is given to originality and independence of thought. Awards are given for the two best research papers. One is awarded in basic and one in clinical science.

