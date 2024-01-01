Featured scholarship
AAAE Foundation Scholarship
Applicant must be a full-time student in an aviation/airport management program. Selection is based upon academic records, financial need, extracurricular and community activities, work experience, and a personal statement. Only one student from each school is eligible to participate. Minimum 3.0 GPA and recommendation required.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE)
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 2810, Cherry Hill, NJ
|Phone
|(856) 616-9311
|Website
|http://www.aaae.org/aaae/AAAEMemberResponsive/About_AAAE/AAAE_Foundation/AAAE_Foundation.aspx
|scholarshipmanagers@scholarshipmanagers.com