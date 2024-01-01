Featured scholarship
AAAE Scholarship for Native Americans
Applicant must be attending a Native American college or university with junior class standing (or higher) who is enrolled in an aviation program. Selection is based upon race, academic records, financial need, participation in school and community activities, work experience, and a personal statement. Minimum 3.0 GPA and recommendation are required. Only one Native American student from each school is eligible to participate.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE)
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 2810, Cherry Hill, NJ
|Phone
|(856) 616-9311
|Website
|http://www.aaae.org/aaae/AAAEMBR/About_AAAE/AAAE_Foundation/Scholarship_Details/AAAEMemberResponsive/About_AAAE/AAAE_Foundation/Scholarship_Details.aspx
|scholarshipmanagers@scholarshipmanagers.com