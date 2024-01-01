Featured scholarship
ACLS Fellowship
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, have held the Ph.D. for at least two years, and have not had a supported research leave for at least three years. Award is for postdoctoral research in all disciplines of the humanities and humanities-related social sciences. Applications must be submitted through the ACLS Online Fellowship Application system (OFA). OFA is accessible through the Fellowship and Grant Programs section of the web site.
Amount$65,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS)
Contact information
|Office
|New York, NY
|Phone
|(212) 697-1505
|Website
|http://www.acls.org/programs/comps
|grants@acls.org