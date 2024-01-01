Featured Easy apply

ACLS Fellowship

Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, have held the Ph.D. for at least two years, and have not had a supported research leave for at least three years. Award is for postdoctoral research in all disciplines of the humanities and humanities-related social sciences. Applications must be submitted through the ACLS Online Fellowship Application system (OFA). OFA is accessible through the Fellowship and Grant Programs section of the web site.

Amount $65,000.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA: -

Sponsor

Contact information