ACOR-CAORC Pre-Doctoral Graduate Fellowship
Applicant must pursue research or publication projects in the natural and social sciences, humanities, and associated disciplines relating to the Near East. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen.
Amount$19,600.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Center of Oriental Research (ACOR)
Contact information
|Office
|656 Beacon Street, 5th Floor, Boston, MA
|Phone
|(617) 353-6571
|Website
|http://www.acorjordan.org/2017-18-acor-fellowships/
|acor@bu.edu