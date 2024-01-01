Featured scholarship
AFAR Research Grant
Applicant must demonstrate a commitment to the field of aging, specifically with research in the basic biology of aging. Selection is based upon qualification of the applicant, quality of proposed research, excellence of research environment, and likelihood that the project will advance the applicant's career in aging research. Application endorsed by his or her institution required.
Amount$75,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Federation For Aging Research (AFAR)
Contact information
|Office
|55 West 39th Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY
|Phone
|(212) 703-9977
|Website
|http://www.afar.org/research/funding/
|grants@afar.org