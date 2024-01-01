Featured Easy apply

AGC Education and Research Foundation Graduate Award

Applicant must be a college senior enrolled in an ABET or ACCE-accredited (or candidate status) construction or civil engineering program, or possess an undergraduate construction or civil engineering degree from such an accredited program. Applicant must be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student in a construction graduate degree program or part-time student in one of the sponsor's recognized master's programs for the fall term, one full academic year is required to remain in the applicant's schooling. Application, evaluation forms, and transcript are required.

