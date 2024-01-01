Featured scholarship
AGC Education and Research Foundation Graduate Award
Applicant must be a college senior enrolled in an ABET or ACCE-accredited (or candidate status) construction or civil engineering program, or possess an undergraduate construction or civil engineering degree from such an accredited program. Applicant must be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student in a construction graduate degree program or part-time student in one of the sponsor's recognized master's programs for the fall term, one full academic year is required to remain in the applicant's schooling. Application, evaluation forms, and transcript are required.
Amount$7,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Associated General Contractors (AGC) Education and Research Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|2300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 400, Arlington, VA
|Phone
|(703) 837-5342
|Website
|https://www.agc.org/learn/education-and-research-foundation/agc-foundation-awards
|patricianm@agc.org