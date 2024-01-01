Featured Easy apply

AIAA Undergraduate Scholarship

Applicant must have completed at least one academic quarter or semester of full-time college work with a college GPA of not less than the equivalent of a 3.3. Applicant must intend to enter into some field of science or engineering encompassed by the technical activities of AIAA. Selection will be based upon academic achievement, career, goals, recommendations, and extracurricular activities. Upon receipt of award, recipient must become an AIAA student member.

