Air Force ROTC Professional Officer Course Incentive Scholarship
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, meet medical and physical qualifications, apply and be accepted into the Air Force ROTC two-year program, and be eligible for commissioning prior to age 27. Applicant must have a minimum 2.35 GPA and have four semesters of full-time undergraduate work remaining and receive degree within those four semesters. Veterans may qualify for up to an additional three years.
Amount$3,450.00
Deadline
- Age:
- GPA:
Sponsor
University of Oklahoma
Contact information
|Office
|Air Force ROTC, Norman, OK
|Phone
|(405) 325-3211
|Website
|http://www.ou.edu/scholarships.html
