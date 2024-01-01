Featured scholarship
Alumni Association Non-Resident Scholarship for Incoming Freshmen
Applicant must be a current high school senior who is not a resident of Utah, but who's parent or grandparent is an University of Utah graduate. Applicant must have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA and have been actively involved in service to their high school and/or community. Official transcript, a one-page essay, and letter of recommendation are required to be submitted.
Amount$5,800.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
University of Utah
Contact information
|Office
|155 South Central Campus Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
|Phone
|(801) 585-9012
|Website
|http://www.alumni.utah.edu/scholarships/docs/NonresidentScholarship_Incoming_Freshmen_0809.pdf
|linda.morgan@alumni.utah.edu