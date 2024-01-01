Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
American Fellowship Postdoctoral Research Leave Fellowship
Applicant must be a woman who has earned a doctorate by the application deadline. Selection is based upon scholarly excellence, teaching experience, and active commitment to helping women and girls through service in her community, profession, or field of research. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. One fellowship is designated specifically for a woman from an underrepresented minority group.
Amount$30,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Contact information
|Office
|327 2nd Street, Suite 103, Coralville, IA
|Phone
|(319) 688-4334
|Website
|http://www.aauw.org/what-we-do/educational-funding-and-awards/american-fellowships/af-postdoctoral-research-application/
|aauw@scholarshipamerica.org