American Fellowship Summer/Short-Term Research Publication Grant
Applicant must be a woman and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Award is for college or university faculty or independent researchers to prepare a completed publication. Selection is based upon scholarly experience, teaching experience, and active commitment to helping women and girls through service in the community, profession, or field of research. This award is for postdoctoral research. Recipient must have time available for eight weeks of research.
Amount$6,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Contact information
|Office
|327 2nd Street, Suite 103, Coralville, IA
|Phone
|(319) 688-4334
|Website
|http://www.aauw.org/what-we-do/educational-funding-and-awards/american-fellowships/af-research-publication-grants-application/
|aauw@scholarshipamerica.org