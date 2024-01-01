Featured Easy apply

AMS Graduate History of Science Fellowship

Applicant must be looking to complete a dissertation on the history of the atmospheric, or related oceanic or hydrologic sciences. Fellowship looks to generate a dissertation topic in the history of the atmospheric, or related oceanic or hydrologic sciences, and to foster close working relations between historians and scientists. An effort will be made to place the student into a mentoring relationship with an AMS member at an appropriate institution.

Amount $15,000.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA: -

Sponsor

Contact information