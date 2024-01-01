Featured Easy apply

Anna C. and Oliver C. Colburn Fellowship

Applicant must be a U.S. or Canadian citizen or permanent resident and must apply to and be accepted as an incoming associate member or student associate member of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens. Applicant may not be a member of the American School during the year of application. Fellowship is to support studies undertaken at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens, Greece for not more than one year.

