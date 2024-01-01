Featured scholarship
Apprentice Teacher Training Program
Applicant must hold a bachelor's degree, have an interest in working with children, and submit personal data, cover letter, resume, transcript, and letters of recommendation. Interview is required.
Amount$24,700.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
New Canaan Country School
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 997, New Canaan, CT
|Phone
|(203) 972-0771
|Website
|http://www.countryschool.net/podium/default.aspx?t=34403&rc=0
|dmallozzi@countryschool.net