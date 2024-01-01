Featured Easy apply

ARIT Summer Fellowships for Advanced Turkish Language Study

Applicant must be a citizen, national, or permanent resident of the United States who is enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate level academic program with a minimum 'B' average and is performing at the high-intermediate level on a proficiency-based admissions examination. Applicant may also be a faculty member. Award is for participation in the summer program in advanced Turkish language at Bogazici University in Istanbul which will offer the equivalent of one full academic year of study in Turkish at the college level.

