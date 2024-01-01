Featured scholarship
Art Institutes Best Teen Chef Competition
Applicant must be a graduating high school senior with a minimum 2.0 GPA. Entry form, high school transcript, and paragraph stating why he/she would like to be a culinary professional, and identify who inspires them and why required. Notebook with the following required: a menu with descriptions for a two-course meal, including an appetizer, soup or salad, and a main course wit a sauce, garnish, vegetable, and starch. Also include a detailed recipe and directions for each course.
Amount$30,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Art Institutes
Contact information
|Office
|210 Sixth Ave, 33rd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA
|Phone
|(412) 995-7302
|Website
|https://www.artinstitutes.edu/academics/culinary
|jawalsh@aii.edu