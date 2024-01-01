Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Asian/Pacific-American Support Group Scholarship
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, have a strong sense of ethnic identity or commitment to the Asian/Pacific-American community, and apply for institutional financial aid. Special application is required.
Amount$2,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
University of Southern California
Contact information
|Office
|700 Childs Way, Los Angeles, CA
|Phone
|(213) 740-1111
|Website
|http://financialaid.usc.edu/undergraduates/admitted/scholarships.html
|admapp@usc.edu