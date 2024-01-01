Featured scholarship
Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship Program
Applicant must be a licensed vocational nurse graduate who is practicing direct patient care. Program looks to increase the number of registered nurses practicing in medically underserved areas of California. Selection is based upon financial need, career objectives within the next five to 10 years, community involvement, community background, and academic performance.
Amount$10,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: up to 18.0
- GPA: up to 2.0
Sponsor
Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development
Contact information
|Office
|400 R Street, Suite 460, Sacramento, CA
|Phone
|(916) 326-3640
|Website
|http://www.oshpd.ca.gov/HPEF/Programs/ADN.html
|hpef-email@oshpd.ca.gov