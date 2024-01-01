Featured scholarship
Association of periOperating Registered Nurses (AORN) Grant
Applicant must have a master's degree in nursing, be a registered nurse with a master's degree and a current license in the perioperative setting or applicant must be a registered nurse who demonstrates interest in or significant contributions to perioperative nursing practice. AORN research application must be sumbitted. Priority is given to research studies that relate to the AORN research priorities. Membership in either AORN or Sigma Theta Tau is acceptable but not required.
Sponsor
Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing
Contact information
|Office
|Association of periOperating Registered Nurses (AORN), Denver, CO
|Phone
|(800) 755-2676 ext. 8219
|Website
|https://www.sigmanursing.org/advance-elevate/research/research-grants/association-of-perioperative-registered-nurses-(aorn)-grant
|mlopez@aorn.org