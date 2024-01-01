Featured Easy apply

ASTA Arizona Scholarship

Applicant must be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States or Canada who is a full-time or part-time undergraduate student, enrolled in a travel-and-tourism-related program of study at an accredited two- or four- year college or university in Arizona, with a minimum GPA of 3.0 (on a U.S. 4.0 scale). Applicants enrolled at an accredited two-year college, entering the second year in the fall of the calendar year of application, will have completed a minimum of 30 credit hours by the end of this semester or term. Applicants enrolled at an accredited four-year college or university, entering junior or senior year, will have completed a minimum of 60 or 90 credit hours (respectively) by the end of this semester or term. Online application, passport or Alien Registration Card as proof of permanent residency, resume, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (academic and professional), official transcript, and essay are required to be submitted. Essay topic: Discuss what segment of the travel and tourism or hospitality industry your current program of study focuses on. What opportunities are you taking advantage of as you prepare for a career in the industry? Please tell us about your academic and extracurricular activities and experiences, i.e. work, internships, etc., and how they tie into your present and future goals. Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry.

Amount $2,000.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA:

Sponsor

Contact information