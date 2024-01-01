Featured Easy apply

Awards for Study in Scandinavia

Applicant must be a United States citizen or permanent resident who has completed their undergraduate education by the start of their project in Scandinavia. Applicant must have a well-defined research or study project that makes a stay in Scandinavia essential and should have some ability in the language of the host country. First priority will be given to an applicant who has not previously received an ASF award.

