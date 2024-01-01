Featured scholarship
Bailey Scholarship
Applicant must be a Wyoming resident who meets the academic requirements of a full-time student (without restrictions). Applicant must maintain a 2.0 cumulative GPA and have a minimum composite ACT score of 19. Completed FAFSA is required.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
University of Sioux Falls
Contact information
|Office
|1101 West 22nd Street, Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone
|-
|Website
|http://admissions.usiouxfalls.edu/affordability/scholarships/
|finaid@usiouxfalls.edu