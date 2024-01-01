Featured scholarship
Baptist Pastor/ Full-time Christian Worker Grant
Applicant must be a Baptist pastor, full-time Christian worker, or family member of a Baptist pastor/full-time Christian worker who is still part of the worker's household. Recipient must be enrolled in a minimum of six hours per semester and maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
Amount$600.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 2.0
Sponsor
Southeastern Baptist College
Contact information
|Office
|4229 Highway 15 North, Laurel, MS
|Phone
|(601) 426-6346
|Website
|http://www.southeasternbaptist.edu
|info@southeasternbaptist.edu