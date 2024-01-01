Featured scholarship
Ben G. Waller/Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Scholarship
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student with a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1200 (minimum composite ACT score of 27) and is a full-time student.
Amount$1,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Georgia Southern University
Contact information
|Office
|P.O.Box 8024, Statesboro, GA
|Phone
|(912) 478-5391
|Website
|http://admissions.georgiasouthern.edu/programs/scholarships/
|awheeler@georgiasouthern.edu