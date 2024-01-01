Featured scholarship
Brownson Memorial Leadership Scholarship
Applicant must be a full-time student with a minimum 2.5 GPA who is a resident of Colorado. Awarded to athletes enrolled in the School of Business (baseball, basketball), two awards to football players, one to a minority student, and one for business, music, and vocational majors. Soccer applicant must mave a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Colorado Mesa University
Contact information
|Office
|CO
|Phone
|(970) 248-1376
|Website
|https://www.coloradomesa.edu/finaid/mainscholarship.html
|-