C.A.R. Scholarship Foundation

Applicants must have completed a minimum of twelve college level course units within the last four years, at least two courses must have been Real Estate or Real Estate related studies. The applicant must be enrolled at the time of application in the minimum of six units, at least one course must be Real Estate or Real Estate related. Students must have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 2.6 or higher from all Colleges/Universities attended. Students must be a legal resident of the State of California for at least one year prior to the date of application and have a valid California Driver's license or California State Identification card. A copy of the license or ID card must be submitted with this application. Applicants must submit current official transcripts from all Colleges/Universities attended. Verification of current enrollment and at least two letters of recommendation must be submitted with the application. Applicant must also submit an essay of at least 300 words explaining career objectives.

