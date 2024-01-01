Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Career Services Student Advocate Outstanding Service Award
Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA, be an active member of Career Services Student Advocates, and submit three letters of recommendation and an essay on how he/she has benefited from Student Advocates involvement.
Amount$500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 2.5
Sponsor
Montana State University -- Billings
Contact information
|Office
|1500 University Drive, Billings, MT
|Phone
|(406) 657-2188
|Website
|http://www.msubillings.edu/scholarships/ScholarshipList.htm
|finaid@msubillings.edu