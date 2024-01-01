Featured Easy apply

Carlos M. Castaneda Journalism Scholarship

Applicant must be a Spanish-speaking journalist or journalism student who is proficient in the Spanish language and who is able to write in that language at a professional level. Candidate must also demonstrate a sincere desire to pursue a career in the field of journalism in Spanish, have knowledge and interest for Hispanic culture and be up-to-date on current events in Latin America. A second year scholarship may be granted after viewing the recipient's grade point average, general performance, and recommendations of his/her professors.

Amount $7,000.00

Age: -

GPA: up to 3.0

